Gov Uba Sani, Others To Grace Wali Lecture In Kaduna

Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani will attend the 9th Series of Dahiru Suleiman Wali’s Lecture in the state.

Members of the D.S. Wali Book Project Committee, who disclosed this in a statement signed by the secretary, Aliyu Jibrin, said the lecture is slated for Monday, July 24, 2023.

The 2023 edition titled: “Evolution of Pharmacy Practice Across the Globe: The Product to the Patient,” will be delivered by the provost of the College of Pharmacy, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prof Mbang Femi-Oyewo, in the 1,000-seater-capacity lecture theatre, Kaduna State University (KASU), Kaduna.

The lecture will be chaired by a professor of pharmacognosy and drug development, Ezzeldin Mukhtar Abdurrahman while Governor Sani will be the special guest of honour and the VC of Kaduna State University (KASU), Prof. Abdullahi Musa, as the special guest.

The late Wali (1935-2000) pioneered a patient-oriented community pharmacy, the Tsamiya Pharmaceutical Company Ltd from 1975 to 2003 in Kaduna and at various locations.

Wali as he was popularly called was a one-time chairman of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Kaduna State branch, in the early 80s.