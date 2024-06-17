Ad

Imo State governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma has boosted the operational readiness of the police by procuring additional 32 vehicles and refurbishing 11 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) for the Command.

At a brief handover of the vehicles to the police, Governor Uzodimma said the essence was to enable the operatives continue in their efforts towards the fight against crime and criminality and security of lives and property in the state.

The governor said making security equipment and facilities functional is vital in the operations of the police.

He added that government in its wisdom assembled all abandoned vehicles in the Command that were littered all over the state and refurbished for further use by the police.

The Governor expressed his belief that the repaired APCs and other vehicles would be deployed for operations to support the police in their determined efforts to reduce crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the society.

Receiving the APCs and other operational vehicles, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, Aboki Danjuma said that the vehicles were originally procured by the government and that the same government led by Governor Uzodimma magnanimously undertook to rehabilitate them after they got bad.

He acknowledged that these vehicles got dilapidated and damaged as a result of use over time and that Governor Uzodimma undertook to repair them so that they can be deployed across the state for the purpose of protecting lives and property as well as fighting crime and criminality.

Danjuma declared that the vehicles will be deployed for the purposes they are meant for, noting that “the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) will monitor their management and use, as the vehicles will definitely be used to ensure reduction in crime rate and criminality in Imo State.”