Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has initiated a major rural infrastructure project with the commencement of an 85-kilometre road network and a bridge worth N21 billion in the state.

Governor Yusuf, through a statement by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa highlighted, that the project aims to transform rural areas and enhance the livelihoods of the local population.

The project includes a 70-kilometre road stretching from Bridge Madobi to Madobi town, through Yako to Kafin Mai Yaki, and terminating in Kiru.

Additionally, a 15-kilometre road and a 200-meter bridge will be constructed from Madobi town to Kubarachi to Kura.

Governor Yusuf, at the ground breaking ceremony attended by dignitaries comprising the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s (NNPP), Engr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, assured that the projects would be completed within 18 to 24 months.

He emphasised that this initiative aims to bridge the urban-rural divide, foster sustainable economic opportunities, curb rural-urban migration, and promote prosperity in the hinterlands.