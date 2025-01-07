Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has urged the Federal Government to consider reducing the 2025 Hajj fare in light of the current economic challenges facing the country.

Governor Yusuf made the appeal at an event organised by the state’s Pilgrims Welfare Board to refund N375 million to Kano pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj.

According to a statement by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the refund was made due to power outages that occurred during the 2023 Hajj operations.

The Director General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Rabiu Danbaffa, disclosed that a total of N375 million was refunded to the state for distribution to the pilgrims who performed the 2023 Hajj.

Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to the Saudi Arabian government for its prompt and humanitarian gesture in returning the funds.

He further extended his appreciation to the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for the timely and prudent handling of the refund process.

Governor Yusuf praised the successful execution of the 2023 Hajj operations by the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, particularly for its recognition as the best in the country.

He also encouraged the Board to maintain its high standards for future Hajj operations.