Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has directed the Bayero University, Kano (BUK) to immediately suspend its ongoing demolition exercise in Rimin Zakara community, Ungogo local government area of the State, following a tragic clash between residents and security operatives, which claimed three lives and left several others injured.

During a condolence visit to the community on Thursday, Governor Yusuf sympathised with the bereaved families and announced that the state government would assist the families of the deceased victims. He also ordered the settlement of medical bills for those injured during the fracas that greeted the demolition exercise.

In a statement issued by the his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor condemned the use of live ammunition by security forces on civilians, warning that such actions were unacceptable. To ensure accountability, he announced the setting up of an investigative committee to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident and identify those responsible.

During his visit, Governor Yusuf revealed plans to construct a new Juma’at mosque in the community as sadaqatu jariya (charity) in memory of the victims.

Additionally, Yusuf unveiled a comprehensive development plan for Rimin Zakara community, which includes connecting the community to the national electricity grid, constructing solar-powered boreholes, establishing a primary healthcare center, and developing an access feeder road.

Governor Yusuf also summoned the authorities of BUK to his office and emphasised the need to resolve the over 40-year-old land dispute between the university and the Rimin Zakara community in the State.