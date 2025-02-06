Virtuitis Solaris (VS), a subsidiary of MOJEC International Holdings, has reaffirmed its commitment to constructing 500 mini-grids within the next three years, starting with 100 grids in the first year, with the aim of connecting at least 200,000 customers across 10 to 15 states in Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director of MOJEC Group and CEO of Virtuitis Solaris, Chantelle Abdul, made the commitment at the signing of a partnership agreement with The International Finance Corporation (IFC) to accelerate the rollout of mini-grid projects across Nigeria, during the just concluded Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar es Salaam.Tanzania.

The partnership is part of the IFC’s broader initiative to support distributed renewable energy (DRE) companies in bridging Nigeria’s electricity access gap and facilitating the transition to a sustainable and economically viable power supply.

As a key player in the World Bank-funded Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-Up Programme (Nigeria DARES), implemented by Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Virtuitis Solaris is poised to bring clean and reliable electricity to up to 400,000 households across underserved communities.

This latest development builds on Virtuitis Solaris’ previous commitments, including its October 2024 Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), where it was selected as one of 22 developers for the deployment of decentralized renewable energy (DRE) projects across nine states in Nigeria.

Chantel Abdul emphasized the company’s dedication to expanding energy access in off-grid areas. “We are proud to be part of this transformative initiative that aligns with the Nigerian government’s vision to enhance energy access. This partnership with the IFC underscores the critical role of development partners in supporting Distributed Energy Solutions (DES) programs, ensuring that clean, reliable electricity reaches those who need it most,” Abdul stated.

She further commended the IFC for its commitment to providing bridge financing, which enables renewable energy companies to scale operations and invest in infrastructure.

“This financing enables companies like Virtuitis Solaris to fund capital expenditures (CAPEX) and establish the necessary physical infrastructure for developing the proposed mini-grid sites, thereby creating a meaningful impact on communities. The Mission 300 agenda, as outlined by the Minister of Finance, is a cause we deeply resonate with, and we are committed to playing our part in connecting 300 million Africans, including Nigerians, to electricity,” Abdul added.

With this partnership, Virtuitis Solaris continues to position itself at the forefront of Nigeria’s renewable energy revolution, driving economic growth and social development through sustainable energy solutions.