JUST-IN: Adamu Gone, Omisore Barred From NWC Meeting As Kyari Takes Over APC

It became clear on Monday that Senator Abdullahi Adamu has resigned his position as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his stead, deputy national chairman (North) of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has taken over the affairs of the ruling party and is currently presiding over a meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Adamu reportedly tendered his resignation letter on the orders of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The deputy national chairman, who arrived at the party’s national secretariat Abuja at about 10:35am, led a team of seven other members of the NWC to a meeting in his office.

Kyari’s official car was also parked in the space reserved for the national chairman.