The Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Yusuf, has inspected a newly donated office complex provided by former House of Representatives member, Hon. Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya, to serve as the operational headquarters for the Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) movement in Kano.

Located along the Hotoro Bypass, the facility features extensive parking capacity and multiple well-equipped administrative offices.

The setup signals Kano State’s full readiness to drive the campaign for the second-term bid of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

​The inspection was detailed in a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mustapha Muhammad, at the weekend.

During the tour, Governor Yusuf expressed visible delight as he inspected the various administrative sections, as well as a fleet of campaign vehicles branded with the A4A insignia.

The Governor extended his gratitude to Hon. Gaya for the generous donation, commending his commitment to the movement.

The event concluded with prayers offered for the success and victory of the president , the governor and all candidates of the party across every elective level.