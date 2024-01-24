Governor of Yobe State Mai Mala Buni, has donated N100 million to the victims of the Damaturu Phone Market inferno.

This was announced yesterday when the governor visited the scene of the inferno to commiserate with the victims.

A press statement by the director general, press, and media affairs to the governor, Mamman Mohammed quoted the governor as saying the fire disaster was unfortunate and a great loss to the individual victims and the state.

He said, “It is most unfortunate that this disaster is happening now when our youth are trying to build their business ventures.

“Government will continue to assist you to recover your businesses, to generate more employment opportunities for our youths,” Buni said.

The governor directed the secretary to the state government (SSG) to allocate shops to the victims at the newly constructed Ibrahim Gaidam Modern Market in Damaturu.

He also directed the state Ministry of Housing to evaluate the level of damage with a view to reconstruct the affected structures to the owners.

He called on the people to be vigilant and take proactive measures against possible causes of fire disaster both at home and business premises.

LEADERSHIP report that 33 shops belonging to 157 shop owners and dependents at the Damaturu GSM market were reportedly gutted by yesterday morning.