Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, Niger State will graduate 187 first class degree students in its combined 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 sessions next week.

The vice chancellor of the university, Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, disclosed this at a press conference yesterday as part of the activities scheduled for the 31st and 32nd combined convocation of the institution.

He disclosed that the convocation ceremony is slated to hold on Thursday next week and a total of 7,312 students are graduating out of which 2,190 got second class upper, 3,410 with second class lower and 1,483 others with third class while 42 had passed degrees.

Prof Farouk said, “In this year’s combined convocation ceremony, 3,867 and 3,445 graduates of 2020/2021 and 2022/2023 academic sessions respectfully making a total of 7,312 graduands will be conferred with first degrees, 120 postgraduate diplomas, 955 masters’ degrees and 150 doctorate degrees (PhDs)”.

The vice chancellor disclosed that the university has embraced e-learning and e-teaching technology for its 100 level students.

He said the adaptation of online platforms for teaching, e- test and examinations has positioned the university better to address the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While saying the university has maintained its high ratings, he stated that, “In the recent year 2022 and 2023, researchers from various schools and departments in the university have demonstrated competency in research and innovation, which has attracted the sum of N844,597,376.75 as National Research Fund (NRF) grant sponsored by TETfund.”