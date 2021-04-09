ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has visited the residence of the late Hon. Haruna Maitala, the member who representedJos North/Bassa Federal Constituency at the National Assembly to commiserate with them over the death of the law maker, his son and two aides in an auto accident.

Lalong who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor Prof. Sonni Tyoden, Secretary to the Government of the State Prof. Danladi Abok Atu, some members of his cabinet and the Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammadu Sambo Haruna, said the death of the legislator who was on his way to attend the wedding of one of his sons was not only tragic but painful.

He however urged the family to accept the death in good faith and consider it as an act of God. He said the late law maker had done his best and all that remains is for those still living to continue his legacies of kindness, love and sacrifice.

Emir of Wase Alh. Muhammadu Sambo said the late Hon. Maitala was a lover of peace and a philanthropist who served his constituency and the State with passion.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Idris Wase was also at the residence to condole with the family.

The family appreciated the visit and thanked the Governor for according them such honour even when their late father was alive.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of the deceased.