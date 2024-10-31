The Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the re- appointment of the rector of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin ,Dr Abdul Jimoh Muhammed for a second term in office.

The state commissioner for Tertiary Education, Dr Mary Arinde announced the re- appointment of Muhammad in a statement signed by the ministry’s press secretary, Mansurat Kannnike.

The commissioner emphasized that Muhammed’s re- appointment was in recognition of his commitment, dedication and numerous achievements in driving the Kwara State Polytechnic to an enviable height.

Arinde, while congratulating the rector, encouraged him to continue to display his vast wealth of experience in piloting the affairs of the polytechnic.

She also admonished the rector to justify the confidence reposed in him, noting that the State Government under the leadership of Governor AbdulRazaq is committed to enhanced Service delivery in the tertiary education sector of the state.

LEADERSHIP reports that the news of Muhammad’s re- appointment was greeted with jubilations and ecstasy by both the staff and students of the polytechnic, as well as the people of Ilorin Emirate, where the rector hails from.

Education correspondents in the state have also congratulated Muhammad on the renewal of his appointment, describing it as well deserved and meritorious.