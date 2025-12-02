Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani, has presented a N985.9 billion budget for 2026 to the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

He described it as a financial plan anchored on consolidation, rural transformation and inclusive development.

While unveiling it to the lawmakers at Lugard Hall, the governor said the budget, tagged: “Budget of Renewal, Resilience and Far-Reaching Vision”, reflected his administration’s determination to build a secure, productive and people-centred state through fiscal discipline, human capital expansion and large-scale infrastructure investment.

Sani said the economic and development blueprint was a product of extensive consultation ever undertaken in the state, adding that traditional rulers, civil society groups, development partners, youth and women’s organisations, farmers, traders, teachers, artisans and vulnerable groups made inputs into it.

The recurrent revenue includes the opening balance, projected at N734.29 billion, while capital receipts from grants and loan drawdowns amount to N251.62 billion, totalling N985.91 billion.

The governor said the expenditure is pegged at N985.91 billion, with recurrent spending accounting for N286.23 billion, representing 29 per cent, while capital expenditure accounts for N699.68 billion, 71 per cent of the total budget.

“The total proposed budget for 2026 is N985,915,136,574.60. The revenue projection consists of N734,290,835,357.94 as recurrent revenue, including the opening balance, and N251,624,301,216.67 as capital receipts from grants and loan drawdowns, totalling N985,915,136,574.60.

“On the expenditure side, N286,233,106,005.44 is allocated to recurrent expenditure, representing 29 per cent, while N699,682,030,569.17 is earmarked for capital expenditure, representing 71 per cent, making the total expenditure N985,915,136,574.60,” he said.

The governor noted that the heavy capital component underscored his administration’s commitment to long-term development and asset creation.

He said the sectoral allocations for 2026 give education and infrastructure/rural transformation the highest shares with 25 per cent each, while health receives 15 per cent, agriculture and food security take 11 per cent; security, 6 per cent; social development, 5 per cent; environment and climate action, 4 per cent; and governance and administration, 5 per cent.

Sani added that each of the state’s 255 wards will receive N100 million for community-identified projects through the Ward Development Committees— a mechanism he described as one of Nigeria’s largest participatory budgeting frameworks.

Reviewing the outgoing year, the governor described 2025 as a period of remarkable achievements and resilient advancement.

He highlighted improvements in peacebuilding through the Kaduna Peace Model, reopened farmlands and the restoration of academic activities in previously troubled communities.

Responding, the Speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Liman, commended the governor for presenting what he described as a comprehensive and visionary budget.

He praised the governor for granting lawmakers full involvement in constituency projects and for sustaining a respectful relationship between the Executive and Legislature.