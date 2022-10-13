The roads constructed include inter local government roads, while others are construction of over 40 kilometres of township roads, as well as over 150km under the Nasarawa State Rural Road Agency, an agency saddled with the responsibility of ensuring good feeder roads.

A Chinese adage says development comes with good transport system e.g roads, while others have described road networks as an essential artery for the development of every nation. Nasarawa State, as an agrarian state needs roads above all else, so as to transport farm produce to the markets.

Governor Abdullahi Sule’s led administration over three and half years has constructed roads across the three senatorial zones, a task which gulped over 40 billion Naira, to make Nasarawa State one among other states with ease of doing business. It can be said authoritatively following the statewide tour of the thirteen local governments and development areas.

The state governor swung into action by establishing the Nasarawa State Bureau for Rural Development, a bureau saddled with the responsibility of enhancing the rural areas in terms of adding value to the livelihoods of the rural populace by boosting the socio- economic activities of these communities which were hitherto sidelined.

Nasarawa State Bureau for Rural Development was the brain child of the current administration and takes over the maintenance of rural feeder roads including rural water supply and electrification, identifying and selecting rural roads to be constructed and upgraded.

Before the coming of the fourth democratically elected governor, rural communities in the state lacked access roads, making life unbearable for the rural populace, who are predominantly peasant farmers, to transport their farm produce to the market. Today, it is all history as rural dwellers are feeling the impact of the Bureau for Rural Development.

Construction Of More Than 150KM Rural Roads

Engineer Sule has taken anxious measures to open up rural communities so as to enhance economic activities by flagging off the construction of road networks to include/ Agwade-Shupe,Atabula-Obi roads, Shabu-Doka road, Arugba-Lakio, Kanje-Abuni and Kagbu A-Atsoko-Kagbu Wana road, other rural roads that were given a facelift.

The state governor, in a move to bring succour as well as make life meaningful to rural communities, has constructed over 150km rural roads with the establishment of the bureau. Electorates are now feeling the presence of government not like before that rural dwellers were neglected. Out of the 150km of rural roads ongoing there are 17km Andaha-Rinze road in Akwanga local government, 27km Kofar Gwari-Bakin Ayeni rural road in Kokona and 15km Keana-Abuni road in Awe local government respectively.

Three years after assuming office, Abdullahi Sule flagged off the construction of 10km Shabu-Doka-Anigba-Akakyo

,21km Agwade-Shupe-Atabula-Obi roads,27.9km Kanje-Abuni, 6km Kagbu-Atsoko-Kagbu Wana, 5km Masaka-Luvu,16km Mama-Farin Ruwa, 14km Nasarawa-Ara, 12km Ribi-Jangwa, 27km Assakio-Obi, 54km Angoro Junction/Bassa, 1km Gudi-Anguwan Dorawa and 19km Baure Grazing Reserve in Awe local government respectively.

Others rural roads constructed since the inception of the present administration in the state are: 2.2km Akurba Power Substation, 3km Sabon Garin Salawo/Tudun Wada in Keffi, 3km Kaibo Fulani-Kaibo Mada,16.9km Kofan Gwari-Bakin Ayeni-Amba,13km Rinze-Ngare-Ancho- Babba-Andaha, 5km Alushi/Wakama, 5km are presently ongoing.

Available records have shown that the bureau is guided by the principle of adherence to equitable sharing of rural roads across communities in the state, apart from opening up of rural communities for socio-economic activities to thrive, good roads are accessible in terms of emergency.

The state government, so far has constructed a total of 307.1km roads, comprising of inter local government roads, township and feeder roads respectively. Engineer Abdullahi Sule constructed 251.7km inter local government roads, while 4.5km township roads were constructed across the thirteen local governments and over 150km feeder roads were constructed across rural communities.

Constructs 40-50 Km Township Roads

Engineer Abdullahi Sule did not relent in his determination to make Lafia, the state capital, a mega city that will compete with her peers. Created on 1st, October 1996 by the then late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, one of the township roads that keeps the people talking, is the award of 4.5km Shendam-Government House road which is undergoing dualisation. According to reports, the federal government will remit back the money expended on the project.

The administration of Abdullahi Sule also succeeded in the completion of Shinge Rice Mills Kilema Millionaire quarters road. Other township roads constructed by the present administration so as to make life easier for road users is the National Infectious Diseases and Research Centre (NCDC) Road, Dr Rebecca Isaac Umaru Ari Gwaska Street.

The state government, in a bid to reconnect Keffi town which was excised due to the collapse of the ancient Antau Bridge, also constructed the 2.67km dual carriage and single carriage 2.33km asphalt pavement, as well as the reconstruction of the collapsed bridge respectively. The state governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, awarded the contract for the construction of the road on the 15th of September,2021 to the tune of N1,501,960,669.50 with a project duration of one year, while the state government paid the sum of N450,588,200.88.

Some of the lofty achievements of Governor Sule’s three and half years in office were the commencement of Abuja street-Lafia east and Al-Makura street-Lafia east road respectively. The governor also extended olive branches to other local governments of the state.

257.1 Kilometre Inter Local Government Roads

The inter local government roads constructed by the incumbent administration in the state, includes one of the best road network and asphalt overlaying, which is the Sisinbaki-Kwarra road, Mararaban Udege-Eyenu-Odu road and the surface dressing Toto-Ugya-Umaisha road which is currently undergoing upgrade to asphalt overlaying. The state commissioner for Works, Engineer Mohammed Idris Mohammed disclosed this while briefing LEADERSHIP,he maintained that the people of the state should expect more.

Sisinbaki-Kwarra 15.5km asphalt road in Wamba local government awarded on the 20th august, 2019 by the current administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule, to the tune of N2,495,204,499.38, with a duration of completion for nine months, the state government made a commitment of N748,579,349.81, which is 30 percent of the amount, plus N221,227,282.76, completed and commissioned by the state government.

Engineer Abdullahi Sule also embarked on the construction of Mararaban Udege-Udege Mbeki 25km double coats surface dressing road project, with a duration of one year contracted to the tune of N3,066,186,109.28, awarded on the 30th of January, 2020 with a financial commitment of N2,520,059,006.13 completed.

The governor also embarked on the rehabilitation of 21km Gitata-Panda road in Karu local government, awarded on the 30th of March, 2021, with a contract sum of N244,633,934.13, with a project duration of 16 weeks, while the state government paid 30 percent mobilisation fees, which is equivalent to N73,396,180.24, and handed it over to the state government.

The incumbent administration in furtherance of it’s uncommon commitment to reduce the plight of people of Moroa community with ninety percent of it’s population being farmers, has awarded contract for the construction of Gudi-Moroa 17km double coats surface dressing pavement at the tune of N1,836,074,573.03.

The project was contracted and given 18 months duration, awarded on the 8th of March, 2021, with a financial commitment of N488,713,743,.16+609,871,102.33=N1,098,584,845.99+274m, that is to say the amount for the job was paid with an earth work (road formation) -16.3km – 95.89 percent completion. As of 11th October, 2022, the project was at 75 percent completion.

These projects are some of the uncommon commitment exhibited by the fourth democratically elected governor of the state within three and half years in office. The construction of more roads in the state will open up the state as well boost the socio-economic activities of the ‘Home of Solid Minerals’.

The construction of 65km Lafia-Kwandare -Keffi double coats surface dressing road awarded on 6th April, 2017 at the tune of N17,500,000,000.00, the state government made a commitment of N6,888,081,299.71, with an outstanding amount for work done of N5,250,000,000.00 plus 40,203,100 68 which equals to: N5,290,203,100.68.

The progress achieved includes clearing of 40km -61.5%, with 38km -58.5% earth work , 75% concrete works (bridges and culverts and overall 65 % achieved to date.

was stalled in 2019 due to non-payment for outstanding work executed with a 30 percent mobilisation fee of N534,361,862.46 = N984,950,063.34.

The state governor also awarded the 24km double coats surface dressing Idadu-Agbashi road to the tune of N2,700,000,000.00 with a one year project duration, the project was awarded on the 29th December, 2021.

The amount paid to the contractors stand at N810,000,000.00 with a mobilisation fee, plus 417m equaling N1,227,000,000.00, equipment were mobilised, with site clearance and about completion and formation level ongoing, while the project was at 33% completion.

The governor did not relent in boosting the economy of the state by opening up more roads like the rehabilitation and upgrading of Adudu-Azara 32km surface finish to asphaltic finish which was awarded on 23rd June, 2022 with a contract sum of N3,283,280,837.05, this translates to 20% mobilisation fees of which Governor Sule succeeded in paying N656,456,167,.05.

The current administration under governor Abdullahi Sule has taken proactive measures by rehabilitating and upgrading Toto-Umaisha road from surface dressing to to asphaltic overlaying. The 48.7km road was awarded on 28th June, 2022, with a contract sum of N4,000,747,

485.00 and a project duration of one year, while Governor Abdullahi Sule succeeded in paying the sum of N800,149,493.00.

The construction work of Nunku-Agyaga -Rinze 43.9km double coast surface dressing with spur at Akka-Lalle -Andu road was awarded on 23rd June, 2022, with a contract sum of N4,361,197.75 and a project duration of one year. The current amount paid is N872,239,592.32, which is 20% of mobilisation fees.