West African neighbors Ghana are tidying up ahead of the World Cup in Qatar with Head Coach Otto Addo naming a 55-man provisional list for the Global showpeice.

Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

One of the breath-taking moments of last world cup France vs Croatia. It ended 4-2 in favour of France

The list will be cut down to twenty-six for the tournament which is scheduled for Qatar from November 20 – December 18, 2022. The Black Stars qualified for the event after winning a two legged playoff against Super Eagles of Nigeria. Five African countries Nations cup winners Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana made it to the world cup.

Defending Champions France, who disarmed Croatia to clinch the title in Russia in a scintillating encounter, will be hoping to re-enact the act.

A dream that can pass for tall order, considering, that only two countries have defended the trophy since inception in 1930. Italy in 1934 and 1938 and Brazil in 1958 and 1962 have been the only nations to win back-to-back FIFA World Cups.