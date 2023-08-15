Seyi Vibez Begged Me To Perform On His Show — Portable

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable, has opened up about his rivalry with Seyi Vibez, alleging that the latter begged him to perform on his show.

Portable disclosed this on ‘The Honest Bunch’, a podcast show hosted by Media personality, Nedu.

The singer revealed that Seyi Vibez pleaded with him to perform in one of his shows, and he performed on the show without charging him but rather spent about N500,000 on the show.

While explaining his grouse with Seyi Vibez, Portable said: “I then invite Seyi Vibez to my own show via message and he didn’t show up nor did he reply my message, after you don use my glory to shine, you no won come my show.”

Seyi Vibez is a controversial Nigerian singer whose rivalry with Portable has caught up with their fans.

Recall that Portable and his crew members were attacked by fans of Seyi Vibez in the Lekki area of last week.