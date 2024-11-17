Edo State governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo has described the victory of Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State as a good omen for both states.

Okpebholo congratulated the people of Ondo State for voting for the candidate of the APC.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Governor Aiyedatiwa of the APC as the winner of the election.

Okpebholo, in a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua said as neighbours, he will work closely with Governor Aiyedatiwa for the good and prosperity of Edo and Ondo States.

He prayed to God to grant the Governor-elect the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years and bring more developments to his people.

“I congratulate my friend and brother, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State for emerging victorious in last Saturday’s governorship election.

“His victory is a good omen, and I am certain that we will work closely together to bring peace and development to our dear States as good neighbours.

“I also want to appreciate the people of Ondo State for voting for Governor Aiyedatiwa. I am certain that he will do well and bring more prosperity to the people of the State and Nigeria in general,” the statement read.