A chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, has called on President Bola Tinubu to use the visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to negotiate the release of over 1.3 million Nigerians in Indian prisons.

LEADERSHIP reports that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mondi arrived in Nigeria on Saturday evening and was formally received by President Tinubu at the State House on Sunday for bilateral talks.

Mazi Isiguzoro said that, according to verified intelligence, over 1.3 million Nigerians were being imprisoned across India.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to LEADERSHIP on Sunday, he maintained that India currently houses more Nigerian prisoners than any other nation, saying it’s “a situation that demands immediate diplomatic attention.”

The Ohaneze chieftain stated that many of the detained Nigerians were victims of stringent immigration policies that fail to distinguish between genuine students, medical tourists, and legitimate businesspersons.

“It is imperative that President Tinubu utilize this diplomatic opportunity to advocate for the swift release of those unjustly detained, particularly individuals who are innocent and have faced prolonged detainment without fair trials,” he stated.

He described the figure as alarming, adding that the statistics highlighted the complexity of Nigeria-India relations.

“Our call for action does not extend to those serving prison sentences for criminal activities, but rather to those ensnared by systemic challenges or racial discrimination.

“There are pressing humanitarian considerations that must be addressed. The alarming statistic that over 1.3 million Nigerians are currently imprisoned across various states in India, a situation that must not be overlooked.

“This represents a notable humanitarian crisis, given that India houses more Nigerian nationals in its prisons than any other country globally. These individuals include those mistakenly caught within the web of stringent immigration laws, as well as those pursuing genuine educational endeavours and medical care,” he added.

Mazi Isiguzoro also urged President Tinubu to focus his dialogue on Indian partnerships in technology, energy, infrastructure, and railway systems.

“The potential for collaboration in these sectors is not only substantial but also essential for the revitalization of Nigeria’s economy. By pursuing robust bilateral agreements, we can harness the capabilities of Indian enterprises to drive innovation and create sustainable jobs for our citizens.

“The inclusion of Nigeria in discussions concerning the BRICS economic bloc should also be on the agenda. The strategic incorporation of Nigeria into BRICS would facilitate our economic stability and empower us to trade more effectively using our local currency, the Naira.

“This initiative could bear fruit as it aligns with the expectations of the Nigerian populace, following President Tinubu’s recent participation in the G20 Summit in India,” he stated.