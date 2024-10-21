Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu has praised the legacy of former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, describing his leadership as a guiding force in Nigeria’s governance.

Tinubu made the remarks on Saturday night during a banquet held in honour of the retired general’s 90th birthday at the State House in Abuja.

In his address, President Tinubu, who was represented by the secretary to the government of the federation, George Akume, referred to Gowon as the “father of national infrastructure and unity,” highlighting his pivotal role in laying the foundation for the systems that support modern-day Nigeria.

“Your sterling example lights the path for us in government, in encouraging us to strive relentlessly to serve our fatherland with integrity and dedication.

“Indeed, you can rightly be called the ‘father of national infrastructure and unity,’” the president said “Having laid the solid foundation for the systems that support our country today, one of the most beautiful legacies left behind after the Civil War was your philosophy of no victory, no defeat.

“This powerful mantra fostered an atmosphere of peace and reconciliation many cherish and strive for today.”

Gowon, who led Nigeria during the tumultuous years of the civil war, was also lauded for his role in fostering post-war reconciliation.

President Tinubu commended the former leader’s commitment to unity and dialogue within Nigeria and the region, referencing his pivotal role in establishing ECOWAS in 1975.

“You have always moderated us towards moderation and dialogue,” Tinubu continued. “Remarkable to us is the importance of unity within ECOWAS and beyond. I am immensely grateful for your wise counsel and invaluable contributions.”

The president also acknowledged Gowon’s continued efforts towards peace through his Nigeria Prays initiative, which has advocated for religious tolerance and national harmony.

“We remain grateful for the lessons you taught us. Through your Nigeria Prays programme, you have shown your unwavering commitment to peace, harmony, and stability in Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by former secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, also praised Gowon’s unifying influence and his private counsel during difficult times.

“As a military Head of State and democratically elected President of Nigeria, I can testify to his private wise counsel all the time for the good of our country,” Buhari said.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in his remarks, praised Gowon’s contributions to national unity, recalling his role in creating the National Youth Service Corps, Unity Schools, and federal universities.

“We had a difficult situation, and at a very young age of 31 going to 32, that makes you the youngest Nigerian that has ever occupied that position.

“What you achieved is not just your effort but the efforts and sacrifice of many Nigerians who worked with you,” Obasanjo said, urging Gowon to continue praying for Nigeria.

“Until you stop breathing, your life will continue to be dedicated to service to humanity and God, ” he added.