Grant Thornton Nigeria has restated its focus to challenge conventions and deliver game-changing solutions to clients and stakeholders by sustaining its positioning as a strategic growth market (SGM) within the Grant Thornton global network with the admission of Mr. Kingsley Opara and Mr. Lateef Emiola as new partners in audit and advisory service lines respectively.

Today’s fast-evolving business environment, it said, needs an equally agile force to measure up and succeed in the ecosystem, hence, the rapid response and the authentic showcase of the firm’s flexibility to changing needs with this admission of two more partners.

“We are ambitious, for clients and ourselves. We are not content delivering basic satisfaction but hinge our results on quality standards that enable our people and clients to go beyond limitations and achieve their ambitions” says Managing Partner and CEO, Dr. Ngozi Ogwo.

Kingsley Opara, who was appointed partner in the audit service line, is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) with over 15 years of work experience in the financial services industry. He joined Grant Thornton Nigeria in 2008 and manages a diverse portfolio of clients in non-governmental/not-for-profit organisations as well as businesses that cut across various sectors, and industries such as Information Technology, Media and Telecommunication, Oil and Gas, Marketing and Communication, Transportation, FMCG Organisations, and Real Estate.

Lateef Emiola, a forensic accountant

and chartered banker with over 20 years, has earned for himself the ‘specialist’ status for identifying risks in business. He plays significant roles in helping clients attain success by offering his expertise in certified processes (treasury, accounts receivable, accounts payable, inventory, fixed assets, etc.) and controls that surround such processes.

Emiola has been with the firm for 13 years and currently works with both local and multinational clients delivering quality advisory services in accounting, budgeting, payroll, and payroll tax structures, corporate governance, risk-based internal audit, and fraud risk management investigations, and other services.

Grant Thornton Nigeria is confident that their collective expertise and experience in the corporate world will be a great asset to clients as they join the existing partners in providing best-in-class solutions to business challenges.