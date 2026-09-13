Dr Gbenga Joel Abdulmalik Hashim, has congratulated the Kwara State governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on his turbaning as Sardauna Ngeri of Ilorin Emirate.

Hashim, in a congratulatory message, described his relationship with the governor as a three-decade friendship built on love and mutual respect, both in and outside politics.

He said the traditional title bestowed on Abdulrazaq by the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Mai Martaba Dr Ibrahim Zulu Gambari, was significant to the governor, the Ilorin Emirate and the people of Kwara State.

“On this occasion of your turbaning as Sardauna Ngeri in Ilorin Emirate by our father, His Royal Highness, Mai Martaba, Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Zulu Gambari, my family and I sincerely felicitate with you,” Hashim said.

He prayed to Almighty God to uphold Abdulrazaq in his new traditional office and grant him long life.

Hashim also congratulated the governor on what he described as a distinguished honour, reaffirming his family’s goodwill and support on the occasion.