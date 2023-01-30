Two housemates, Sandra and Theo, were the first pair to be evicted from ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Titans House.

Incidentally, the duo was among the four housemates introduced to the House during a pool party 11 days ago.

Sandra was one of the housemates from Nigeria who lighted the house and gave much energy.

Alas! She had to bow out along with Theo Thaw after garnering least votes.

Since only a pair of couple can be evicted, the two other pairs, Justin Yvonne and Juicy, and Jay and Olivia were saved from eviction.

The reality show kicked off on Sunday, January 15, 2023 with 20 housemates introduced the House.