A group, Abuja Prayer Ground has donated education materials worth thousands of Naira to Kado-Kuchi Primary school Abuja.

Speaking during the distribution of the materials, the group coordinator, Nicolas Utsalo said education is the bedrock of any society, saying that it is their way of giving back and supporting the pupils to become better leaders tomorrow.

“These are two whiteboards and there are several classes that are still using blackboard, if God blesses us, we could provide more. Aside from the whiteboard, we have a couple of things we can do to support the schools because we have been in this community for over 7 years.”

On her part, the headmistress of the school, Edit Arhanmhunde commended the group for making the donation, stating that the school has been praying for it.

She, however, called on individuals, NGOs and government to support the children with the learning materials like this so that they can learn better

“Donating a whiteboard to these pupils today is a thing of joy for me and I still want more,” she said.