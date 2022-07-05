The Nigerian Navy has confirmed that masked gunmen on Tuesday abducted its personnel in Kogi State and were demanding for N3million ransom.

The Nigerian Navy authorities while confirming incident, said efforts were ongoing to ensure that Able Seaman Musa Lawal is rescued.

The Able Seaman, who is serving at the Naval Headquarters Abuja was abducted at his private home in Kogi State while on leave.

The Director, Information, Naval Headquarters, Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan, who confirmed the development, noted that the Able Seaman was abducted at his private home located at Wada Post Flood Housing Estate, in Ajaokuta Area of the State in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He said the sum of N3million demanded as ransom for release of the personnel, has been negotiated downwards to N1million.

“Some masked unidentified gun men forcefully gained entrance into his house and abducted him. Thereafter they contacted the family and demanded a ransom of N3million. The wife has been pleading with them and they have reduced the ransom to N1million,” he said.

The Naval spokesman disclosed that Able Seaman Lawal is a personnel working in the Administration Branch at Naval headquarters, pointing out that he was on official leave before the incident happened.

Furthermore, Commodore Ayo-Vaughan said the Nigerian Navy Base, NNS Luggard, was working with the Nigerian Police in Lokoja to ensure the safe rescue of the Rating.