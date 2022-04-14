The International Facility Management Association(IFMA), Nigeria chapter, has lauded president Muhammadu Buhari on his assent to Executive Order 11 on National Public Buildings Maintenance Policy.

The president, IFMA, Nigeria chapter, Mr. Segun Adebayo, who gave the commendation on Wednesday, noted that, the Order is long overdue and with this action, professional management and maintenance of federal assets are assured and guaranteed.

According to him, “as we earnestly look forward to the implementation of the provisions of the new order, through the setting up of maintenance departments in MDAs, our association is committed to collaborating with federal government through relevant ministries to provide required capacity building and knowledge development.

“As an association, we have been advocating the integration of sustainable practices into the built environment and this has started yielding the desired results.”

While equally appreciating the minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola, for this feat, he said his efforts in the ministry have yielded phenomenal results and would positively impact the various projects that this administration has embarked upon.

The executive order states that the federal government is committed to establishing a sustained maintenance programme to optimise the enormous investment in public infrastructure.

The government is determined to provide sustainable employment, job opportunities for large, small, and medium-sized businesses, artisans, and persons with vocational skills. Equally, the public assets would be maintained at a minimal cost.

The department of Federal Public Assets Maintenance is expected to oversee the coordination, implementation, management, and maintenance of federal public assets, facilities, and premises across Nigeria.

The agency will conduct maintenance needs assessment, development of maintenance plan, and the necessary procurement.