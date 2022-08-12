A group, Igbo Kwenu 4 Asiwaju a brainchild of Omaluegwuoku Progressives Initiative (OPI) has organised a tour for All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Awiwaju Tinubu.

The tour which covered Kano and Damaturu respectively, was to enlightened people about the credibility of Tinubu

The campaign, led by Amb. Mrs. Ginika Tor, Federal Commissioner, Federal Character Commission led the OPI team to a town hall meeting at Sabon-Gari, Kano State, informing the people that the tour is not a campaign program but an avenue to interact with her Igbo brothers and Sisters on a one-on-one basis.

She said the aim is to bring them to come to terms with the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s flag bearer and the need to vote for the Asiwaju/Shettima ticket.

Tor said if the Igbos who are members of APC are not personally convinced about the ticket up to this point in time, then they (Igbos) will not be able to vigourously campaign for the election of the APC Presidential candidate.

She said it was for this singular reason that she and her team resolved to embark on this tour of the six geo-political zones to intimate them on the need to shun ethnic and religious sentiments in making their choices on who to vote for as President in 2023.

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Dayo Isreal who also graced the occasion, in his remarks said he came to add his voice with his sister, Mrs Tor, in telling the people what Asiwaju is capable of.

He said Asiwaju is a voice, the hope for Nigeria, an opportunity giver and lots more. Also, Emmanuel Ogbonna Ph.D., also told the Igbos that they should make better calculations in their decision making so that they can be lifted from their current situation to a better place.

In Yobe, upon arrival, Chief Emmanuel Ogbonna, an APC stalwart and member of the Governing Board of Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, persuaded Igbos to join hands with them to vote in Asiwa

Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima. Alh. Ibrahim Hamza, a member of the BOT of OPI, in the same vain admonished the audience on the need for the Igbos to wisely pitch their tent with the BAT camp.

The Yobe State Women leader of APC also addressed the gathering and told the Igbos that Asiwaju/Shettima ticket is the revival Nigerians need at this point in time and we should not make the mistake of losing this opportunity.

In her remarks at Yobe, Tor informed the Igbos that the compentence, capability and the credibility of Asiwaju and Shettima are not in doubt and their footprints are visible for anyone to see so they should not hesitate to join hands with OPI to vote Asiwaju/Shettima as the President and Vice President respectively.

She emphasized that “how can you vote uncertainty against certainty”. According to her Asiwaju laid the foundation for a modern Lagos State between 1999-2007 and leap frogged

the IGR from a paltry N600m per month to over N10B monthly and it is upon that foundation that successive administrations of Lagos state have leveraged to continue to deliver dividends of democracy to Lagosians.

She also mentioned that Asiwaju and Shettima, had identified and supported credible successors in their respective states to build on the foundations for good governance that they laid. She concluded by saying that it is evidently clear that these two seasoned administrators are capable of positively transforming Nigeria to the benefit of all.