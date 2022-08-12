Some unknown gunmen have shot dead a man, identified as Abejide Ojo along Ilemeso- Isan Ekiti road in Oye local government area of Ekiti State.

The 35-year-old Abejide, who is a commercial motorcyclist, met his untimely death while carrying out his lawful business.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the deceased had conveyed a passenger from Isan to Ilemeso Ekiti but while returning to Isan, he was waylaid by the gunmen who requested that he should take them to a nearby forest.

The deceased was said to have turned down their request and they attempted taking his motorcycle from him, but while trying to escape from the scene, he was shot.

He, however, managed to get back to Isan Ekiti with the gunshot wounds and narrated the incident to the people with blood strains on his body before he died.

When contacted, the spokesperson for Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, promised to brief the journalists later on the matter.

Meanwhile, Okada Riders Association in the state have called on the police and other security agencies to ensure regular patrol of Isan- Ilemeso Ekiti Road to forestall recurrence of such incidents on that route.