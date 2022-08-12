Former governor of Enugu State and senator representing Enugu East, Chimaroke Nnamani has dismissed the claims that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has dementia.

Nnamani, who served as governor same time Tinubu was governor of Lagos State, also hailed the presidential candidate for his ability to transform the economy of Lagos State despite not getting federal allocation.

While noting that his vote would go to the president candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar as a PDP member, the senator recall how he and Tinubu worked together as governors, and commended his ability to raise political leaders in the country.

Nnamani in a statement said “Rather in the spirit of their fathers and fore fathers more are pouring into Lagos every day. Tinubu is qualified to run for president of Nigeria in 2023 as there is no evidence that he has dementia.

“While my vote is covered by the Umbrella per my Party PDP and our Candidate, HE Atiku Abubakar. I take a bow for the hardest working Politico of this generation. He patiently paid his dues.

I pray he recovers from his alleged ailments as many humans do.”

Recalling how they worked together in the past, Nnamani said, “ Bola Tinubu, the 12th governor of Lagos State, was a co-governor with me (1999–2007). As colleagues we worked together in pioneering the first meetings of Conferences of Southern Governors which we interchanged hosting the first and second and visited Enugu for the meetings.

“That meeting brought to the front burner issues of Federalism both Physical and Fiscal. I still remember the educative contributions of Gov. Bisi Akande. I must confess of occasional envy as we interchanged ideas and implemented reform decisions. He had more resources and quickly implemented the full requirements of ACCESS to Justice reform project. Making the Lagos State Criminal Justice System, one of the best in Africa.”