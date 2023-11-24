A group, the Citizens’ Gavel in collaboration with Lunae Centre for Penal and Justice Development (CPJD) has called for the strengthening support for the government and other stakeholders to ensure speedy trial of criminal cases in the country

The executive director CPJD Sulayman Kuku-Dawodu in a statement said the project is supported by UNODC aimed at assisting Boko Haram defendants who have been detained since 2014.

Many of them have been detained at the Maiduguri Military Holding Centre for terrorism and violent extremism cases.

He said the aim of the programme is to ensure speedy disposal of these cases and grant the detainees access to justice. It is also aimed to support the government and other stakeholders in the process of ensuring speedy trial.

Kuku-Dawodu congratulated the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice Lateef Olasunkanmi Fagbemi (SAN) on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said Citizens’ Gavel and CPJD are non-profit/non-governmental organizations with the aim of increasing the pace of justice delivery through access to justice, digital technology and citizens’ engagement.

The CPJD also has the mandate to strengthen criminal justice reform in Nigeria. The two organisations are delivering a UNODC project to strengthen access to justice for the Boko Haram detainees in Maiduguri and Wawa military cantonment in Kainji, Niger State.