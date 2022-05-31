Nigerian Young Generation in Nuclear (NYGN) has appealed to the federal government to utilise nuclear power to tackle power challenges in the country.

It also urged the government to use the nuclear energy potential of the country for its economic development as renewable energy has proven to be deficient in the country.

He stated that the purpose of this courtesy visit was to inform them about our forthcoming ‘Walk for Nuclear’ to sensitize the federal government about the need to solve Nigeria’s power challenge with nuclear power to meet the national international global base practice in power sectors.

The president of NYGN, Jeremiah Mbazor, who made the appeal, during a courtesy visit to the managing director of Nigeria Electricity Management Service (NEMSA) Aliyu Tukur Tahir.

Jeremiah revealed that the purpose of the visit to the agency was to inform them about their plans to carry out a sensitisation campaign theme: ‘Walk for Nuclear’, aimed at sensitising the federal government about the need to solve Nigeria’s power challenge through Nuclear Energy transmission.

Mbazor said: “Let me take this opportunity to thank you especially for the wonderful work you’re doing in moving forward renewables and clean energy in Nigeria. We are very much very, very grateful for that.

“But we need to know that renewables cannot achieve what we want in Nigeria without nuclear power. When you talk about the efficiency and the base load need and capacity in Nigeria, we all know the problems we are facing. Nuclear energy is part of the solution, and I want to thank you for accepting us to come tell our concerns and what we are here for.

Tahir commended the effort of the NYGN, stating that the commission would throw in all the needed support to accelerate the objectives set out to achieve by the group.

He said: “I am indeed happy that we have young men with foresight coming together to promote nuclear energy, and our primary responsibility is to promote the use of all sorts of energy resources that we have for the benefit of Nigerians and humanity at large, but in an environmentally friendly manner, environmentally sustainable manner, for nations development.”