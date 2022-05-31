A 28-yearly-old female aspirant, Jennifer Ndubuisi, in Awgu North state constituency in Enugu has defeated the incumbent member, Eneh Jane Chinwendu to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket in the 2023 State Assembly election.

Ms Ndubuisi won the election by 14 votes while her closest opponent, Nwabisi Elozie James got 11 votes.

Though her victory was challenged and a re-election was conducted, Ndubuisi won with 16 votes, leaving her opponent with nine votes.

Ndubuisi thanked Mrs Ginika Tor, a commissioner at the Federal Character Commission, for single-handedly sponsoring her election.

Ndubuisi who spoke through her spokesman, Onyebuchi Dede, said the Omaluegwuoku Progressive Initiative, founded by Mrs Tor embarked on a 3-day dry fasting prior to the primary election.

“I want to appreciate no other person but our humble leader, mentor and role model, Mrs Tor,” she stated.

The youngest flag bearer in her goodwill message said, “Thank you for always standing up for women in Nigeria, speaking for us and making our voices heard. I will always stand and insist on inclusion of women and youths in Nigerian politics.

“Thank you for your financial support, love and kindness and standing up for women of Enugu state, allowing justice to reign, despite challenges, Women and youths of Enugu state are blessed and proud to have you.”