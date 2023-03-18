The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defeated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Governorship and State Assembly elections held on Saturday at the two polling units situated at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

Polling Units 013 and 014 are all within the Government House premises.

The PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Isa Ashiru Kudan, won polling unit 014 with 77 votes against the APC governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, who scored 40 votes.

The Presiding Officer, Mohammed Baso, explained that the Labour Party scored 0 vote while PRP recorded one vote, NNPP got one vote and seven votes were invalid.

Also, at Polling Unit 013, the PDP polled 69 votes against the APC which scored 64 votes.

The Presiding officer, Kalu Kelechi Micheal, while announcing the results, said the LP scored eight votes, PRP – 01, and NNPP – 01 vote.