The leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso yesterday presented the party’s flag to the governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Oyelami Saliu.

Addressing members and supporters in Osogbo, the state capital, Kwakwanso charged the Osun electorate not to sell their votes but ensure that they vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and make sure that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not have its way because they have nothing to offer Nigerians.

The presidential candidate urged the people to collect their Permanent Voters Card which he described as a weapon to enthrone their preferred candidate.

He assured that the NNPP candidate, Dr Oyelami Saliu, would ensure good governance if voted into power come July 16, adding that he has what it takes to lead Osun effectively.

Earlier, the NNPP state chairman, Dr. Oluwatosin Odeyemi said the party is firmly rooted in Osun with memberships spread across the 30 local governments of the state.

He charged leaders of the party across the state to work assiduously to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

Also speaking, the party’s governorship flag bearer Dr. Oyelami Saliu, a medical doctor, said his desire to rescue Osun from obvious misrule by successive governments informed his decision to contest.

He noted that the coast is clear for victory for the party but urged members to consolidate on already covered ground for a resounding victory.