The Zamfara State PDP Candidate, Dauda Lawal, alleged that the state government was hell-bent on disrupting the process of the ongoing result collations allegedly under the pretext of a false security threat.

Lawal in a statement through his media office on Saturday in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, stated that the state government has perfected plans to issue a fake security alert in some local government areas of the State in order to stop the collation of results, which was not in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lawal stated: “The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in an early lead in the results so far collated from polling units across the State.

“There was a massive turnout of voters, and the results coming out indicate that PDP is comfortably winning.

“Elections were held successfully in all local government areas, but we learned that the governor is mobiliSing thugs intending to disrupt the process.

“We have uncovered that they want to disrupt the collation process in Shinkafi, Zurmi, Birnin Magaji, Anka, and Kauran Namoda local government areas.

“We call on the security agencies in the country, INEC, and International Organisations to consider Zamfara as a flashpoint area and beam their searchlight on it to monitor, and supervise the collation of results.”