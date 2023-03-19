Lagos State governor and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday’s Governorship election, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is currently coasting to victory having won in 18 out of the 19 local government areas, whose results have been declared so far on Sunday.

The governor won landslide in the 18 local government areas out of the results of the 19 local government areas announced so far, while the Labour Party candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, won in only one local government area of Amuwo Odofin so far.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Olajide Adediran (Jandor) takes third position in most of the results announced so far.

The results from the last local government area could not be announced at at the time of this report because the election exercise in Eti-Osa local government area of the State, the outstanding local government area, was postponed to this Sunday.

It will be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Segun Agbaje, on Saturday, had announced the postponement of the governorship and State Assembly elections in 10 polling units in the Victoria Garden City (VGC) around the Lekki area of the State.

The returning officer, Professor Adenike Oladiji, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, announced that in Lagos Island LGA, APC polled 37,760 votes, PDP scored 1,783 votes, and LP garnered 1, 317 votes while other political parties in the contest polled less than 150 votes each.

Also in Apapa LGA, APC polled 21, 007 votes, LP garnered 4,157 votes, and PDP scored 2,489 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 200 votes each.

In Epe LGA, APC polled 29, 614 votes, LP garnered 1,515 votes, and PDP scored 3,272 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled 100 and below votes each.

In Agege LGA, APC polled 35, 845 votes, LP garnered 8,486 votes, and PDP scored 3,176 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 250 votes each.

In Ajeromi-Ifelodun LGA, APC polled 39,798 votes, LP garnered 19,821 votes, and PDP scored 2,607 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 250 votes each.

In Ikeja LGA, APC polled 32,273 votes, LP garnered 15,174 votes, and PDP scored 1,616 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 350 votes each.

In Mushin LGA, APC polled 52,249 votes, LP garnered 11, 759 votes, and PDP scored 4,006 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 350 votes each.

In Surulere LGA, APC polled 42,451 votes, LP garnered 28, 069 votes, and PDP scored 2,200 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 400 votes each.

In Ibeju-Lekki LGA, APC polled 19, 369 votes, LP garnered 3,785 votes, and PDP scored 3,189 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 150 votes each.

In Ifako-Ijaiye LGA, APC polled 38, 682 votes, LP garnered 13,020 votes, and PDP scored 2,262 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 400 votes each.

In Badagry LGA, APC polled 41,482 votes, LP garnered 4,863 votes, and PDP scored 5,472 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 220 votes each.

In Lagos Mainland LGA, APC polled 26,021 votes, LP garnered 9,999 votes, and PDP scored 2,362 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 300 votes each.

In Alimosho LGA, APC polled 83,631 votes, LP garnered 37, 136 votes, and PDP scored 7,872 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 700 votes each.

In Somolu LGA, APC polled 36,783 votes, LP garnered 15,096 votes, and PDP scored 3,130 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 400 votes each.

In Ojo LGA, APC polled 30,797 votes, LP garnered 19,027 votes, and PDP scored 3889 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 200 votes each.

In Ikorodu LGA, APC polled 64,697 votes, LP garnered 13,207 votes, and PDP scored 3,797votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 600 votes each.

In Kosofe LGA, APC polled 49,344 votes, LP garnered 26,123 votes, and PDP scored 3,537 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 700 votes each.

In Oshodi-Isolo LGA, APC polled 36,792 votes, LP garnered 24,948 votes, and PDP scored 2,515 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 300 votes each.

In Amuwo-Odofin LGA, APC polled 17,576 votes, LP garnered 34,860 votes, and PDP scored 1,809 votes, while other political parties in the contest polled less than 200 votes each.