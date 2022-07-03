Guinea Bissau President Umaro Embalo is the ECOWAS new Chairman of Authority for the next one year. He was elected at Sunday’s Accra Summit to succeed Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, who held the position for almost two years.

In a similar development, The Gambia’s Omar Alieu Touray was also introduced as the new President of the ECOWAS Commission replacing Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

Brou assumes office as Governor of the Central Bank of West African States, BCEAO on Monday.

The Accra summit deliberated on issues of insecurity and the undemocratic change of governments in Guinea, Mali and Burkina Faso and the efforts to return the three countries to democratic order.