The Osun State chapter of Accord Party has said it has uncovered plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (APC) to massively engaged in vote buying in the July 16th election.

But the All progressives Congress APC called on the party to substantiate the allegation absolving itself of such a dastardly act.A

Also, the Peoples Democratic Party while debunking the allegation said the Accord Party was only echoing the allegation it had earlier made against the APC.

Accord Party had in a statement signed on Sunday by one of the media aides to Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi who is the party’s governorship candidate, Stephen Owolabi accused both parties of engaging in buying and stockpiling of voters cards, going by the information at its disposal.

He noted that the recent arrest of agents of one of the political parties and INEC officials in Ijesaland over voters cards’ buying was as a pointer to their concern.

In his reaction, the Director of Communication and Strategy of APC, Barrister Kunle Oyatomi said AP was only attracting attention knowing fully that it can’t make any impact in the July 16 governorship election in Osun.

Also speaking, the chairman, caretaker committee of the PDP, Dr. Akindele Adekunle said AP was only re-echoing the allegation his party had made against the ruling APC.

He exonerated his party from the allegation of stockpiling voters card calling for thorough investigation into the allegation.

Owolabi had in his statement said “Majority of the electorates are yet to get their voter’s cards despite seeing their names in the register and nobody, not even INEC has any information on when the cards will be ready for collection. Who knows maybe the cards have been bought over by these desperate politicians”, the statement read.

“Again, we have it on good authority that the essence of the large number of the Campaign Committees by both APC and PDP was to raise enough funds for vote buying.

“For instance, as we are writing this statement, Governor Ortom of Benue state has sent five delegates fully funded to come to the state to buy over indigenes of his state residing in Osun to vote for a particular candidate.

“As it is now, many agents of both the PDP and APC are moving around the wards and units inducing electorates with money while promising them more money on the election day.

“We are not afraid because our candidate is more acceptable to Osun people than any of them. But we need to speak out because we are sure with these moves will be plunged into Osun into serious crisis”, the statement read.

