The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked report of rape by gunmen of Corps members in Akwa Ibom State.

A press statement by the State Cordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Ekwe Chinyere, said the gunmen had invaded the Lodge and carted away with Corps members’ valuables, without any “bodily harm.”

The statement reads: “The attention of the Management of the National Youth Service Corps Akwa lbom State has been drawn to an online publication, with the above caption, published by Punch online and reported by several online media.

“In the said story making the rounds, it was alleged that Gunmen attacked, raped, robbed and dispossessed Corps Members of their valuables at Udo Ekong Ekwere Street, off Information Drive, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State where they reside.

“To put the unfortunate incident in proper perspective, the State Coordinator, NYSC Akwa Ibom State, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe in company of the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi, visited the Corps Members for an on-the-spot assessment.

“While there, it was confirmed that 21 Corps Members occupy the said property. The interaction with the Corps Members further revealed that an attack on them was actually carried out by thieves at about 1am this morning.

“In the process, the invaders took their valuables including phones, laptops and some cash. They confirmed that NO bodily harm was meted on them, and NO CORPS MEMBER WAS RAPED.

“While the actions and intentions of those criminal elements remained condemnable, we passionately appeal to the social media operators, particularly, Punch online, to exercise restraint and not trivialize such unfortunate incident as the consequences on the psychology of parents and guardians of Corps Members in the state would be dangerously affected.

“However, it is worthy of note that the State Commissioner of Police has assured the Corps Members and members of the public that an investigation on the matter has been launched and that the culprits will soon be apprehended.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner has equally detailed surveillance around the area with a promise to extend same to other Corps lodges.

“Accordingly, the State Coordinator has reaffirmed that there was no incident of rape. She therefore urges the Corps Members in the State to go about their lawful duties and make use of the security phone lines already provided, while in distressed situations.”