Gunmen in the early hours of yesterday bombed the Ihiala Divisional Police Headquarters which destroyed many vehicles and other properties in the area.

They also shot sporadically to scare people away.

The hoodlums were said to have forced open the police armoury during the attack.

It was not certain however if they were able to cart away arms and ammunition from the station.

It was learnt that policemen on duty had engaged the gunmen in fierce battle even as residents within the divisional headquarters scampered for safety.

No casualty had been recorded as at the time of this report.

It was further learnt that some suspects were set free by the gunmen during the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of firefighters was said to have been deployed to assist the police personnel to quench the ensuing fire.

The police command public relations officer, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident when contacted.

He said one AK-47 rifle abandoned by the fleeing gunmen was recovered from the scene of the attack.

According to Ikenga, “Our operatives in the early hours of today 28/12/2022 engaged some gunmen who attacked Ihiala police divisional headquarters and recovered one abandoned Ak-47 rifle. The gunmen escape the scene due to the superior fire of the police operatives, and no casualty was recorded.”

He said, “Unfortunately, the explosives the gunmen threw inside the police station building had already ignited a fire and affected the building. The fire has been put off. Operation is still ongoing in the area, further details shall be communicated.”

Ihiala and other communities around it such as Azia, Orsumuoghu, Lilu, Uli communities, as well as nearby communities of Okija and Ozubulu in Ekwusigo local government area have been the battle ground for unknown gunmen.

Operatives of the State Joint Security Taskforce set up by the state government have taken the battle to the door steps of the hoodlums including their shrines, forests and uncompleted buildings as well as other hideouts aimed at smoking them out.

Also, popular native doctors who were reported to be collaborators of the gunmen have been arrested alongside the hoodlums while buildings marked as hideouts had been demolished and shrines burnt down during raids.