A governorship aspirant on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Owan-Enoh, has withdrawn his suit on the governorship ticket of the party in Cross River State.

Owan-Enoh, who was one of the governorship aspirants of the party but lost to Senator Bassey Otu at the party primary in May, had sued the party and Otu. Owan-Enoh, however, lost the two suits against Otu at federal and appeal courts.

Speaking yesterday during a press briefing held in Abuja, Sen John Owan-Enoh explained that after the last governorship primary of the APC in Cross River State, he sought a civilised route to address his misgivings through the court which is acceptable standard in any democracy but he was not satisfied with the judgement of both the Federal High Court and Appeal Court in Calabar, adding that he had an option to proceed to Supreme Court but the Town Hall Meeting of 20th December 2022 at the instance of the presidential candidate of the party (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has stopped him from seeking further redress in the matter.

According to him, “The public appeal by the presidential candidate and national leader of our party is such a humbly experience which I cannot ignore under any circumstance. I have had cause to confer with my family and consult widely with my teeming supporters across the state after that occasion. On this note I therefore, I have taken the hard decision to put an end to the litigation and instead work for the success of the party.”