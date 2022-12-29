Taiwanese envoy to Nigeria, Ambassador Andy Liu has urged the federal government to invest hugely on its human capital to enhance the growth and development of the country.

The envoy stated this when a seasoned broadcast journalist and head of anchors at Television Continental (TVC) Lagos, Mr. Mike Okwoche alongside his wife, Emem Okwoche were conferred with chieftaincy titles of mZege Kwaghfan U Shagbor and Kuhe Kwaghfan U Shagbaor respectively, by Mzough U Ashagbaior Association of Tiv Community of Benue State at a cultural fanfare event held in Lagos.

Okwoche was recognized by the Tiv community for his outstanding achievement in society and the pivotal roles he has played in the sustenance of the native culture above and beyond its community.

In his remark, Liu lauded the celebrant for being worthy to be recognized by his community for the chieftaincy title, as he has been a good friend that Nigeria brought his way.

He said, “Nigeria is a country with diverse ethnic groups that need to be celebrated as the story of the Taiwanese people and Nigeria has some similarities from being colonized, civil wars and then a change to democracy from the military rule”

The envoy harped on investing in human capital to advance the country to greater heights and to gain more pedestal on the global stage by taking a queue from the Taiwanese economy as it applies human resources and technology to propel the country’s growth in the Asian market and world trade in which Nigeria also belongs.

Ambassador Li urges the government of Nigeria to tap more into its human resources as it has done in the natural resources sector to enhance the growth and development of the country while calling for more cooperation between the country to exchange various models that will enhance the growth that will impact the Nigeria economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Barrister Ahmed Abba who highlighted the importance of culture in the society explained that for the country to proceed from cultural integration to national development, all ethnic groups have to be taken into cognizance.