Three persons have been ambushed and killed by suspected bandits in Doma local government area of Nasarawa State.

The victims included Tailor Gayu, alias Reverend Father, Zacharia Wudu, and James Delle Iwala.

The development came two days after Governor Abdullahi Sule vowed to clamp down on criminals infiltrating the state to cause breach of peace.

LEADERSHIP recalls that gunmen had last Friday attacked Sarkin Noma community in Keana local government area of the State, killing two persons and abducting an elderly native.

Our correspondent gathered that the latest incident occurred when the trio were heading to Atukpo community, a Koro settlement within the Doma local government area on an errand at about 8am on Monday.

A relation of one of the victims, Mr. Nathaniel Ajeh, said the news of the killing got to the community through farmers who discovered the corpses of the deceased while on their way to the farm.

He said the victims had set out very early in the morning when they were attacked and their motorcycle carted away.

He urged the security agencies to identify the attackers and bring them to justice even as he called on the federal and state governments to urgently halt the rising insecurity across the state.