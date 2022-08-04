Suspected gunmen have invaded Manchok in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State and killed father of a journalist working with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Philip Daniel Yatai.

The late Yatai’s son who is NAN’s principal correspondent, announced the gruesome murder of his father on his Facebook page. Daniel said the gunmen invaded the Manchok community on Tuesday night.

He said the gunmen after killing Pa Yatai took away his niece to unknown destination.

According to him: “Gunmen invaded my home in the village (Manchok) middle of Tuesday night, killed my father and went away with my niece… In all, we give thanks to God” he wrote.

However, Daniel’s friends, colleagues and his Facebook followers have sent their condolences.

One of them, Auwalu Yusuf Birnin Kudu, in his condolence message prayed to God to expose the culprits: “Oh, very sorry my brother. Take heart may God expose the culprits. May the gentle soul of our departed father rest in peace. May we have the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

Another sympathiser, Linus Abba, said, “Kai. Even in our villages gunmen are entering to kill and abduct people? So unfortunate. May God comfort and condole the entire family members” he wrote.

Efforts to speak with security officials over the incident was not successful at the time of filling this report.