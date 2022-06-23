Suspected hired assassins have killed two children and a landlord after firing gunshots on a provision store in Sapele, Delta State.

Sapele has, in recent times, turned into a war front as over 10 persons have been killed as a result of rival cult clashes in the last month.

The mission of the armed bandits is still sketchy, no one could ascertain who the operation was targeted at.

A witness said trouble started on Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022, when the unknown gunmen shot at the people sitting and buying items in a store along Shell Road in Sapele.

According to the witness, though there were several persons in the store including three other men and those who died, it could not be ascertained whether the three others were hit by bullets from the assassins.

It was gathered that the landlord of the compound (name withheld), who was at the store when the gunmen released the shots, died after being rushed to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the operatives of the Delta State Police Command have killed one armed robber and arrested seven others suspected to be armed robbers.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe said the DPO Kwale Division received a distress call that an armed robbery operation was taking place along Jesus Avenue in Umusagege quarters in Kwale, Ndokwa West LGA.

The DPO, Godwin Igoche, mobilized and led the Divisional Anti-Crime Patrol team to the scene, the suspects on sighting the police, engaged them in a gun duel, during which, one of the hoodlums sustained bullet injuries while others escaped.

The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

“One locally-made gun, four live cartridges, and four expended cartridges were recovered.