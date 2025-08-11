Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, president of the Nigeria Football Federation, has praised veteran journalist and managing director of Complete Communications, Dr. Mumuni Alao, for his contributions to the development of sports journalism in Nigeria, encouraging other sports writers in the country to follow his example.

Gusau made this remark on Sunday during the launch of Alao’s autobiography at the Tayo Adenirokun Hall, University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos.

Represented at the event by Mr. George Aluo, Chairman of the Nigeria National League, Gusau described Alao as a distinguished journalist whose intellectual prowess has enabled him to excel in the field.

“Muuni Alao needs no introduction in Nigerian journalism. He has made his mark in the profession, using his brilliance and intellectual capacity to reshape sports reporting in the country. I am pleased that he has remained true to the ethics of the profession, and his intellectual contributions continue to advance the field,” said Gusau.

He emphasised the importance of other journalists emulating Alao’s example, stating that with individuals like him in sports reporting, Nigerian sports will continue to reach new heights. “I look forward to seeing more journalists like Mumuni Alao in our sports journalism circles,” he added.

Gusau also took the opportunity to urge Nigerian journalists to collaborate more closely with the football governing body, stressing that such cooperation is crucial for the advancement of the nation’s football.

“I would like to appeal to Nigerian journalists to work closely with the football house, as is done in other countries, to advance the country’s football. They should engage in constructive criticism rather than adopt an antagonistic approach in their reporting, which benefits no one,” Gusau concluded.

The book launch attracted numerous distinguished guests, including former Lagos State Governor, Raji Fashola (SAN), who served as the guest speaker, NSC Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko, and NPFL Chairman Gbenga Elegbeleye.

Also in attendance was Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Eno, who wrote the foreword, along with several ex-internationals, including Segun Odegbami, Dominic Iorfa, Mutiu Adepoju, and Etim Esin, among others.

Alao, regarded as one of the most accomplished Nigerian sports journalists, is an author and media entrepreneur. He is the Group Managing Director of Complete Communications Limited, publishers of the widely read Complete Football magazine and Complete Sports newspapers. His most recent published work is “The Making of Nigeria’s Dream Team: Football Gold Medal Winners at the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games.”