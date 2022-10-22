President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau says it is incumbent on the Interim Management Committee of the Nigeria Professional Football League to imbue the nation’s elite domestic cadre with integrity, credibility and a firm hand on management and administration in order to turn things around for the better.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee inside the NFF Secretariat on Friday, Gusau pinpointed lack of television broadcasting as one of the major drawbacks of the elite League.

“There is a lot of work to be done by this committee of eminent and respectable persons in Nigeria Football, people with the pedigree and real calibre to effect change. One of the changes must be to ensure that our League is back on television, and that there is a lot of integrity and credibility to the way and manner it is being administered.

“I have tremendous confidence in the chairman and members of the committee that they will justify the confidence reposed in them by the Government and people of Nigeria.”

Gusau thereafter presented to the chairman, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, one-time Director General of the National Sports Commission, the terms of reference of the committee, which will be in place for three months.

In his response, Elegbeleye thanked the NFF President and his Board for the confidence they have proclaimed in the committee and assured that the Interim Management Committee will do its best within the three months lifespan to put in place building blocks that a substantive team will improve on to rejuvenate, upgrade and upscale the Nigeria Professional Football League.

“Definitely, we have a lot of problems in the League. We have problems of officiating, of lack of television and several other hiccups. Our job will be to do a lot to redress these within the short time we have, and we also appeal to the media to ensure credibility in their reporting of the League,” Elegbeleye, also a former vice chairman of the Youth and Sports Development Committee of the House of Representatives, said.

Also at the occasion were Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa and Mr. Timothy Henman Magaji (NFF Executive Committee Members); Dr. Mohammed Sanusi (NFF General Secretary); Dr. Emmanuel Ikpeme (NFF Deputy General Secretary); Alhaji Aminu Balele Kurfi (Chairman of NFF Task Force on Youth Competitions); Mr. E. C. Kadiri (Director of Finance & Admin); Mr. Augustine Eguavoen (Technical Director); Mr. Ademola Olajire (Director of Communications); Dr. Robinson Okosun (Deputy Director, Technical); Mr. Femi Adetula (Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Olympic Committee) and; Mr Kola Daniel (Media Aide to the Hon. Minister of Youth and Sports Development).

TERMS OF REFERENCE:

Come up with the procedure for rebranding the League with sincerity of purpose, transparency and accountability; thereby creating an enabling environment that will ensure that the inherent benefits of it as a business outfit, is fully maximised. Advise on the legal framework that will attract sponsorship opportunities from reputable corporate organisations, that will make the League a sustainable and viable brand.

III. Draw up modalities for the commercialisation of TV Rights that will represent the highest value of the profit and loss for the domestic league.

Restart the League and draw up a calendar in line with global best practices in achieving the desired objectives and ensure that every Premier League Club has a good playing infrastructure that is TV-friendly, in line with CAF Standards. To ensure that the League is on Television for better evaluation and transparency. Furthermore, the IMC as a matter of urgency should draw up a check list of tools and activities as well as assign appropriate timelines within which they would be accomplished with a view to having a form of professionalism in the League.

VII. To put up a legal framework and set up modalities for a permanent body to run the League appropriately.

VIII. Review the Club Licensing Regulations in line with the FIFA Club Licensing Rules while incorporating legal, administrative and financing systems and putting in place a structure that will guarantee the basic club licensing requirements ensuring that PLAYERS WELFARE is adhered to strictly by the Club Owners (Payment of Players salaries, contractual terms and certified Insurance schemes).

Review the League framework(s) to ensure compliance, fair and credible officiating, while disciplinary measures for hooliganism must be evaluated to prevent fans and teams from indulging in it.

MEMBERSHIP:

.Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye -Chairman . Elder Paul Bassey – Vice Chairman . Prince Davidson Owumi – Head of Operations.

. Hon. Kunle Soname – Member

. Mr. Daniel Amokachi – Member

. Mr. Calvin Emeka Onwuka – Member . Mallam Aliyu Adamu – Member

. Rep. of Nigeria Police – Member

. Barr. Danladi Ibrahim – Member

. Mr. Mohammed Nasiru Sa’idu- Member

. Barr. Poubeni Ogun – Member

. Auwalu Baba Jada – Member

. Mr. Olumide Bamiduro – Secretary

. Dr. Ayo Abdulrahaman – Asst. Secretary