Residents of Gwagwalada Area Council in Compensation Layout 4, Old Kutunku in the FCT have expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of roads in the community.

The chairman of the residents’ landlords in the community, Prof Owojecho Omoha, explained that despite several letters and consultations and appeals to the chairman of the council to intervene on the bad roads in the layout, nothing had happened.

He said that residents were still battling to cope with the dilapidated condition of the roads for the past five years, saying that the community had never benefitted from dividends of democracy from the council in the area of provision of basic infrastructure.

Omoha said the roads in the area over the years and electricity, as well as water supply, had been through communal efforts.

“It is quite unfortunate that we in Layout 4 old Kutunku here in Gwagwalada have over 10 years been neglected by both the FCT administration and Gwagwalada area council authority.

“We have been providing ourselves with the needed basic amenities such as roads, water, and electricity through contributions by the landlords,” he said.

He said the landlords and residents can provide themselves with water through boreholes, and electricity through generators but road construction and rehabilitation are capital intensive hence the need for Government intervention

Omoha, therefore, appealed to both the FCT administration and the council authority to come to the aid of the community to save car owners in the area from visiting mechanics as a result of the bad roads in and out of the community

The chairman who explained that about 500, 000 people reside in Compensated Layout 4 Gwagwalada called for more government attention in the community in the area of provision of basic amenities to enable them to enjoy the dividends of democracy

“This community is not a small one as it plays host to thousands of both private and public sector stakeholders and contributors to national economic and political development as all of us cannot live in Maitama, Asokoro, Wuse, and other areas in the city centre that is why we decided to come to where we can afford so we should not be neglected because we are all Nigerians,” he said.