Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State has held its maiden youth summit, bringing together young people, traditional rulers, political leaders, academics and other stakeholders to strengthen peace, unity and development after years of Boko Haram insurgency.

The summit, held at the Federal College of Education, Gwoza, attracted participants from different parts of Nigeria and neighbouring countries, in what organisers described as a major step towards rebuilding social cohesion and promoting youth participation in community development.

Gwoza, located in Borno South Senatorial District, comprises 13 distinct ethnic communities and was once declared a Boko Haram caliphate before its liberation by troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai.

The restoration of relative peace has since created opportunities for community engagement and the gradual revival of social and economic activities in the area.

Declaring the summit open, the Emir of Gwoza, His Royal Highness Mohammed Idris Timta, who served as the father of the occasion, commended the organisers, led by Dr Buba Musa Tunga, for initiating the platform.

The monarch described the gathering as historic and called for a permanent platform where youths from the various communities could exchange ideas and contribute to the development of Gwoza.

He urged the organisers to ensure that the summit did not remain a one-day event but evolved into sustained engagement capable of promoting lasting peace, unity and development.

As part of efforts to institutionalise the initiative, the Emir inaugurated Mohammed Adamu Bams as caretaker chairman of the youth forum, alongside two other executive members, pending the emergence of substantive leadership.

He also directed the organisers to produce a communiqué capturing the resolutions, concerns and aspirations raised at the summit to guide the activities of the forum.

Speaking at the event, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, commended President Bola Tinubu, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, and security agencies for their contributions to restoring peace in Gwoza and other parts of the state.

Ndume also acknowledged ongoing government resettlement efforts, including the construction and allocation of houses to thousands of returning internally displaced persons.

He said the summit was designed to unite Gwoza indigenes irrespective of their ethnic, religious, political and geographical differences.

According to him, the future of Gwoza depends on the collective efforts of its people rather than the contribution of any single community or group.

He urged participants to use the platform to strengthen relationships, identify challenges confronting the local government and develop practical solutions to drive sustainable development.

The senator further called for greater investment in youths, describing them as a critical segment of the population whose contributions would determine the future of Gwoza.

Also speaking, the member representing Damboa/Chibok/Gwoza Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Ahmed Usman Jaha, urged youths to prepare for leadership through education, skills acquisition and responsible conduct.

Jaha stressed that leadership was not limited to occupying political positions but also involved discipline, positive choices and meaningful contributions to society.

In separate presentations, academics from the University of Maiduguri addressed issues affecting youth development, peace and community stability.

They included Professor Garba Kwayang, Dean, Faculty of Law; Professor Garba Ibrahim of the Department of History, represented by Dr Sani Adamu Buba; and Professor Yusuf Idris of the Department of Agricultural Economics.

The academics highlighted the dangers of drug abuse, violence and thuggery, urging youths to promote unity, peaceful coexistence and community development.

They also encouraged young people to embrace entrepreneurship as a pathway to economic independence and a means of contributing to the growth of their communities.

The summit featured the presentation of awards to distinguished personalities, including Senator Ndume and the Emir of Gwoza, in recognition of their contributions to peacebuilding and community development.

Sporting activities were also organised to foster interaction, friendship and unity among youths from the various communities.