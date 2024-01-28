A former presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof Iyorwuese Hagher, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Prof. Hagher, a former minister, ambassador and senator, announced this in a letter dated January 22, 2024 addressed to the PDP chairman, Utange Ward in Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State.

He said his ward had been beset by existential threats which had made political partisanship a risk.

“Since 2015, our ward has been beset by existential threats – the occupation of our farmlands and homes by Fulani herdsmen, the killings and kidnapping, taxation and torture of our oppressed poor by the local militia working in tandem with Fulani herdsmen have put political partisanship as a risk factor to our declining human rights, and even the loss of right to live.

“We have lost greatly and the choice of political partisanship over good and responsible governance and peace building in our community is a source of personal pain and excruciating political purposelessness.

“I shall continue to be a father to you, in the PDP, APC and non-partisans to help find a way to assuage our pains in our ward, Benue State and Nigeria. We shall help rebuild a new hope for a greater country with love, compassion and integrity,” Hagher said.