Halogen Group, a Nigerian security outfit, has emerged victorious at the inaugural Global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) for 2024.

The group became the only Nigerian company to win at the event and the only company across all categories to secure two prestigious awards in a single year.

These awards were announced at the inaugural Global Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) 2024 ceremony, held recently from the UK head office of the global organising body.

Group chief executive officer of Halogen Group, Wale Olaoye, expressed gratitude for this milestone achievement.

“Winning two awards at the first-ever Global OSPAs is a testament to our relentless pursuit of security excellence. It is an honor not just for Halogen Group, but for Nigeria and Africa at large.

“These awards reaffirm our leadership in security training and physical security solutions, and we remain committed to setting even higher standards for the industry. A huge thank you to our clients, partners, and the entire Halogen team for making this possible,” Olaoye said.

Organised annually, OSPAs is fiercely contested by top security companies across Europe, Africa, America, Asia, Australia, and Canada.

Halogen Group has won multiple Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) over the years. The Security Training Initiative of the Year award celebrates the groundbreaking work of Academy Halogen in equipping security professionals with world-class skills, while the Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) of the Year award underscores Halogen’s reputation for delivering top-tier security solutions to businesses, organisations and individuals.